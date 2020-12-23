Twitter Followers of US Government Would Not Be Transferred to Biden
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Twitter accounts @POTUS, @WhiteHouse, or the other official presidential handles' followers would not be transferred on the day of the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. on January 20, 2021. This is in contrast to when President Trump was inaugurated in January 2017 when the official Twitter accounts were taken over by the Trump administration with their followers intact at the acknowledgment of the outgoing Obama government.