7 awe-inspiring photos show Jupiter and Saturn as 'double planet' in Great Conjunction

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The "Great Conjunction" of Jupiter and Saturn was captured in stunning photographs. It's the closest the planets have appeared in hundreds of years.
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Jupiter And Saturn To Align As ‘Double Planet’ From Our Perspective, Something Not Seen In 800 Years

Jupiter And Saturn To Align As ‘Double Planet’ From Our Perspective, Something Not Seen In 800 Years 03:16

 Bundle up and head out tonight for a holiday light show of cosmic proportion. Tonight the two largest planets in our solar system align in a way that hasn't been seen in centuries. As Mark Strassmann reports, it won't likely happen again in our lifetime. WCCO 4 News At 5 - Dec. 21, 2020

Great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn captured in stunning photos

 Astrophotographers have captured incredibly detailed photos of the moment our solar system's two largest planets met in the night sky.
CBS News

In pictures: Planets Jupiter and Saturn cross paths

 Planets Jupiter and Saturn cross paths in the night sky, an event known as the great conjunction.
BBC News
Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky [Video]

Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky

Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the night sky Monday, appearing closer than theyhave in centuries. The last time the two gas giants looked this close togetherwas during Galileo's time in the 17th century.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Earthlings witness Jupiter and Saturn align [Video]

Earthlings witness Jupiter and Saturn align

The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Jupiter & Saturn Shine Bright in Rare Alignment, 'Great Conjunction'

 If you saw an extra bright star in the sky Monday evening, you're not alone -- our Solar System's 2 biggest planets crossed paths ... closer than they've been..
TMZ.com

SkyTeam 11 captures 'The Great Conjunction' on video! [Video]

SkyTeam 11 captures 'The Great Conjunction' on video!

The two largest planets in the solar system are aligning in what's known as "The Great Conjunction." On the winter solstice Monday, Jupiter and Saturn will look closer to one another than they have..

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 00:29Published
WEB EXTRA: Jupiter And Saturn Form Great Conjunction [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Jupiter And Saturn Form Great Conjunction

Jupiter and Saturn were seen closer together Monday night than they have in hundreds of years. NASA said the planets align in what’s called a great conjunction about once every 20 years, but they..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published
Photographers in North America capture stunning visuals as Jupiter and Saturn align [Video]

Photographers in North America capture stunning visuals as Jupiter and Saturn align

Jupiter and Saturn came closer in alignment in an astronomical event called the "great conjunction," exciting skygazers across the world on December 20.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Google Doodle marks 'the great conjunction' of Jupiter, Saturn. How to watch it?

 The Northern hemisphere, on December 21, will mark the beginning of winter. On the same day, sky watchers would be treated with the majestic celestial...
Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

 The 'Smile' singer is celebrating Monday night's Great Conjunction when Jupiter and Saturn will be the closest together since 1623 with the release of a new EP.
