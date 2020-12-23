7 awe-inspiring photos show Jupiter and Saturn as 'double planet' in Great Conjunction
The "Great Conjunction" of Jupiter and Saturn was captured in stunning photographs. It's the closest the planets have appeared in hundreds of years.
Great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn captured in stunning photosAstrophotographers have captured incredibly detailed photos of the moment our solar system's two largest planets met in the night sky.
In pictures: Planets Jupiter and Saturn cross pathsPlanets Jupiter and Saturn cross paths in the night sky, an event known as the great conjunction.
