Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks



Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 21 hours ago

'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:42 Published 5 days ago