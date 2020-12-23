President Trump demands Congress amend pandemic relief bill, issues controversial pardons
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () In a video posted on social media Wednesday, President Trump demanded that Congress revise its coronavirus relief bill to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 per individual. Minutes earlier, the president had announced a wave of controversial pardons, including some for his political allies. Chip Reid reports.
Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.