Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas Eve, holiday worshippers have options this year despite COVID-19 restrictions

Delawareonline Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Places of worship across Delaware, and the nation, are adapting and using lessons from this past year of COVID-19 restrictions to celebrate Christmas.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian Gifts 1,000 Fans With $500 Each for Holidays

Kim Kardashian Gifts 1,000 Fans With $500 Each for Holidays 00:51

 Kim Kardashian Gifts 1,000 Fans With $500 Each for Holidays. Kardashian took to Twitter on Dec. 21 . to let fans know she'd like to help anyone who's been struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kardashian has been all about spreading holiday cheer this year. especially since her family's annual...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrate New Year at home in these states | Night curfews here | Oneindia News [Video]

Celebrate New Year at home in these states | Night curfews here | Oneindia News

Karnataka is the latest state to join in imposing night curfews ahead of Christmas and New Year in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Karnataka has imposed night curfew starting Wednesday 23..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published
Australia eases restrictions for Christmas [Video]

Australia eases restrictions for Christmas

Australia's most populous state on Wednesday relaxed coronavirus restrictions for Christmas following a second straight day of low case numbers, though parts of Sydney's northern seaside suburbs remain..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in Mumbai [Video]

Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in Mumbai

The Christmas is around the corner and markets in Mumbai all decked up in the festival season. But sales got affected this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. A shopkeeper said, "Sale is less this year in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published