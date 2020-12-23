U.S. layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek jobless aid Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 89,000 last week to a still-elevated 803,000, evidence that the job market remains under stress nine months after the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy into recession and caused millions of layoffs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

