U.S. layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek jobless aid

Denver Post Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 89,000 last week to a still-elevated 803,000, evidence that the job market remains under stress nine months after the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy into recession and caused millions of layoffs.
