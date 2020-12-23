Global  
 

As coronavirus vaccines roll out, here's how the U.S. pandemic response may look in 2021

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
How will the pandemic continue to impact lives as vaccines are rolled out? Biden coronavirus adviser Dr. Celine Gounder gives a look forward to 2021.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Facebook Removed COVID-19 Misinformation, Israel Government Request

Facebook Removed COVID-19 Misinformation, Israel Government Request 00:33

 Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Facebook removed anti-vaccine content in Israel after a Justice Ministry request, according to Reuters. The content posted on four Hebrew-language groups included photos, videos, and text posts, per the report. It said vaccines included microscopic...

Watch Live: Joe Biden picks Miguel Cardona for education secretary

 Cardona is Connecticut's commissioner of education.
CBS News

Biden rebukes Trump for his response to cyberattack on U.S. government

 President-elect Joe Biden rebuked President Trump in remarks made Tuesday, and named Miguel Cardona to be Education Secretary. Cardona is the third Latino..
CBS News
Trump grants clemency to 20 people [Video]

Trump grants clemency to 20 people

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (December 22) issued a flurry of pardons and commutations. His clemency list included two people convicted in the investigation into Russia's election interference and three former GOP lawmakers. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

Biden Assails Trump Over Handling of Russia Hack

 “This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch when he wasn’t watching,’’ President-elect Joseph R. Biden said.
NYTimes.com

