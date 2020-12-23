Global  
 

Consumer Spending Drops 0.4% in First Decline Since April as Virus Rages

Newsmax Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
U.S. consumer spending fell 0.4% in November, the first decline since April, as Americans confronted a newly resurgent virus.
 Consumer spending dropped in November for the first time since the recovery from the recession started in May, weighed down by a plunge in income. Fred Katayama reports.

