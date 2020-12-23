Consumer Spending Drops 0.4% in First Decline Since April as Virus Rages

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Are you Zoomed out? Popular ways Americans are coping with digital fatigue



Six in 10 Americans are currently "Zoomed out" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 nationally representative Americans revealed 61% have experienced tech.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 4 hours ago Retailers Are The New Media Giants: Furious’ Swartz



Until now, the prospect of retailers using data to follow a customer in and out of store, ultimately aiming to attribute an end purchase back to an ad exposure, was a lofty goal - but rather complex to.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:18 Published 1 week ago ‘Cookie-Cutter’ Media Buys Don’t Work in Politics: NYI’s Randi Langford



This year's elections brought record levels of spending on campaigns, with the Center for Responsive Politics raising its estimates of a final tally to more than $14 billion from $11 billion only a few.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:30 Published on November 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Consumer spending drops 0.4%, first decline since April WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending fell 0.4% in November, the first decline since April, as Americans confronted a newly resurgent virus. The November...

SeattlePI.com 5 hours ago



