Consumer Spending Drops 0.4% in First Decline Since April as Virus Rages

Six in 10 Americans are currently "Zoomed out" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 nationally representative Americans revealed 61% have experienced tech..
Until now, the prospect of retailers using data to follow a customer in and out of store, ultimately aiming to attribute an end purchase back to an ad exposure, was a lofty goal - but rather complex to..
This year's elections brought record levels of spending on campaigns, with the Center for Responsive Politics raising its estimates of a final tally to more than $14 billion from $11 billion only a few..