Christmas unites community after church burns down
After a devastating fire at New York City's historic Middle Collegiate Church, congregants vowed to stay united and uplift one another -- starting with online worship for the fourth Sunday of Advent, including joyful Christmas carols and dance. (Dec. 23)
