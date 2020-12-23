Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas unites community after church burns down

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
After a devastating fire at New York City's historic Middle Collegiate Church, congregants vowed to stay united and uplift one another -- starting with online worship for the fourth Sunday of Advent, including joyful Christmas carols and dance. (Dec. 23)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Holiday Pets With Christmas Trees -- Firry Friends!

 The holidays call for time well spent with those closest to you, and with social distancing and travel plans canceled -- for some, that means spending Christmas..
TMZ.com
Australian baby animals get festive [Video]

Australian baby animals get festive

Christmas came early to the baby animals at the Australian Reptile Park, who are celebrating their first ever Christmas this year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published
Homeless charity warns that more rough sleepers may die in Dublin [Video]

Homeless charity warns that more rough sleepers may die in Dublin

A homeless charity has warned there will be further deaths of rough sleeperson the streets of Dublin over Christmas if the Government does not intervene.Chief executive of Dublin-based charity Inner City Helping Homeless, AnthonyFlynn, criticised the Government’s response to the homelessness crisis, sayingHousing Minister Darragh O’Brien needed to take responsibility for roughsleepers dying on his watch. The bodies of two men, both aged in their 40s,were found on the streets in Dublin city centre in November. They werediscovered within hours of one another. One of the men was found in a tent onLeinster Lane off Nassau Street, while the other man was discovered dead at ahouse on Longford Street off Aungier Street. He was living in long-termsheltered accommodation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Anger boils over for truck drivers stuck in Dover [Video]

Anger boils over for truck drivers stuck in Dover

[NFA] Angry truck drivers briefly scuffled with police in the streets of Dover on Wednesday as a partial blockade by France designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant left thousands stranded before Christmas. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

Middle Collegiate Church Middle Collegiate Church Church in New York City, United States


New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

ShowBiz Minute: R Kelly, Google, FAO Schwarz

 New trial date set for R Kelly's federal trial in Chicago; Google to feature song on homepage for first time ever; Iconic New York toy store FAO Schwarz invites..
USATODAY.com

Video shows NYC Republicans dancing at maskless holiday party

 "COVID conga lines are not smart," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said of the party that was held amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Truck filled with propane tanks crashes in NYC

 Cell phone video shows flames rising over a New York City highway Tuesday after a truck reportedly carrying a load of propane tanks crashed. (Dec. 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Iconic NY toy store invites family for sleepover

 New York's FAO Schwarz toy store opened its doors this week for one family's once-in-a-lifetime sleepover. The store built a bedroom, living room and dining..
USATODAY.com

Advent Advent Christian church season

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Community comes through for family after young mother’s water breaks in church [Video]

Community comes through for family after young mother’s water breaks in church

A young mother was down on her luck when her water broke in the middle of church. The community came through for Lastachia Pullen and now the family can enjoy Christmas with a sense of peace.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:50Published
Local church set to hold Christmas Eve service [Video]

Local church set to hold Christmas Eve service

One holiday tradition COVID-19 has really shaken up is Christmas Eve church services.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Church distributes Christmas food baskets [Video]

Church distributes Christmas food baskets

Church distributes Christmas food baskets

Credit: WTHIPublished