At Least 10 Are Injured in Baltimore Building Explosion

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The explosion happened on the 16th floor of the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company building. The cause was not immediately clear, but the utility said it was likely a construction accident.
