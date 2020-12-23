President Trump: Unhappy, Unleashed and Unpredictable

President Trump has not yet signed the bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress. He says he wants the individual stimulus checks..

President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo Congress' massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow..

Pelosi Responds to Trump's $2K Direct Payment to Americans: 'Let's Do It!'



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi let President Trump know that if he really wants a coronavirus relief bill that includes $2,000 to be directly paid to Americans, she's ready to help make that happen...