President Trump: Unhappy, Unleashed and Unpredictable
President Trump remains the most powerful man in the world, but powerless to achieve what he most wants: to avoid leaving office as a loser.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump calls $900 billion COVID-19 deal a “disgrace”President Trump ordered Congress to revise its bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, calling it a “disgrace.” He’s calling for stimulus..
CBS News
Trump delays signing of $900 billion COVID-19 relief packagePresident Trump has not yet signed the bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress. He says he wants the individual stimulus checks..
CBS News
12/23: CBSN AMPresident Trump delays signing of $900 billion relief bill; Federal judge has yet to rule on future of DACA
CBS News
Democrats will try to approve $2000 direct checks ThursdayPresident Trump threatened to veto a newly passed relief bill that includes $600 checks.
CBS News
