Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump: Unhappy, Unleashed and Unpredictable

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
President Trump remains the most powerful man in the world, but powerless to achieve what he most wants: to avoid leaving office as a loser.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump calls $900 billion COVID-19 deal a “disgrace”

 President Trump ordered Congress to revise its bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, calling it a “disgrace.” He’s calling for stimulus..
CBS News

Trump delays signing of $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

 President Trump has not yet signed the bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress. He says he wants the individual stimulus checks..
CBS News

12/23: CBSN AM

 President Trump delays signing of $900 billion relief bill; Federal judge has yet to rule on future of DACA
CBS News

Democrats will try to approve $2000 direct checks Thursday

 President Trump threatened to veto a newly passed relief bill that includes $600 checks.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief bill with new demands [Video]

President Trump threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief bill with new demands

President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow..

Credit: WFFTPublished
Pelosi Responds to Trump’s $2K Direct Payment to Americans: ‘Let’s Do It!’ [Video]

Pelosi Responds to Trump’s $2K Direct Payment to Americans: ‘Let’s Do It!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi let President Trump know that if he really wants a coronavirus relief bill that includes $2,000 to be directly paid to Americans, she’s ready to help make that happen...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published
AG Barr Says No Need For Special Counsel on Voter Fraud [Video]

AG Barr Says No Need For Special Counsel on Voter Fraud

Barr made the comments during a Monday news conference.They were a response to questions about President Donald Trump's recent proposal to appoint a special counsel to investigate his false claims of..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published