Stimulus Package Update: $2000 Checks Coming Soon? Democrats Rush To Increase Payment After Trump Demands More For Americans

CBS 2 Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The President called for lawmakers to amend their recently passed legislation to provide bigger direct payments to individuals and couples, Democrats say they are willing to do so.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: New Yorkers Call For COVID Relief From Federal Government

New Yorkers Call For COVID Relief From Federal Government 02:12

 President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on the COVID relief bill, creating a ripple effect that could shut down the government and leave millions without money; CBS2's Cory James reports.

