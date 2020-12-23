Stimulus Package Update: $2000 Checks Coming Soon? Democrats Rush To Increase Payment After Trump Demands More For Americans
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The President called for lawmakers to amend their recently passed legislation to provide bigger direct payments to individuals and couples, Democrats say they are willing to do so.
