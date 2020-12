Hospitals in California struggle to cope with coronavirus surge, as vaccine efforts ramp up

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Hospitals in California are struggling to deal with a surge in COVID-19patients. Meanwhile, the U.S. government is announcing new deals for more vaccine doses and therapeutics. And researchers in South Africa and the United Kingdom are scrambling to learn more about new virus variants discovered in those countries . CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports, and Internal medicine specialist and immunologist Dr. Neeta Ogden joins CBSN to talk about the latest developments.