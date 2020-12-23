Hospitals in California struggle to cope with coronavirus surge, as vaccine efforts ramp up
Hospitals in California are struggling to deal with a surge in COVID-19patients. Meanwhile, the U.S. government is announcing new deals for more vaccine doses and therapeutics. And researchers in South Africa and the United Kingdom are scrambling to learn more about new virus variants discovered in those countries. CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports, and Internal medicine specialist and immunologist Dr. Neeta Ogden joins CBSN to talk about the latest developments.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State of the United States of America
Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
Meet Alex Padilla, California’s Next SenatorWednesday: He will be the state’s first Latino senator. Also: Shirley Weber will be secretary of state.
NYTimes.com
Christmas gatherings could accelerate nation's COVID-19 crisisOfficials are imploring Americans to stay home for the Christmas holidays as coronavirus cases accelerate in states like California amid fears of a new, highly..
CBS News
Mostly maskless carolers protest L.A. County stay-at-home orderThe demonstration, lead by actor Kirk Cameron, was against a likely extension of the order amid California's raging COVID-19 surge.
CBS News
South Africa Southernmost country in Africa
UK tightens Covid-19 restrictions, as new South African variant detected
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:36Published
Another new variant of COVID is spreading rapidly in South AfricaThough it emerged independently, it features a similar mutation to the new variant discovered in the U.K. that scientists say is more transmissible.
CBS News
Travel ban leaves German family stuck in S.Africa
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
