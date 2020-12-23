Global  
 

Hospitals in California struggle to cope with coronavirus surge, as vaccine efforts ramp up

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Hospitals in California are struggling to deal with a surge in COVID-19patients. Meanwhile, the U.S. government is announcing new deals for more vaccine doses and therapeutics. And researchers in South Africa and the United Kingdom are scrambling to learn more about new virus variants discovered in those countries. CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports, and Internal medicine specialist and immunologist Dr. Neeta Ogden joins CBSN to talk about the latest developments.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment
News video: California Employs Grim 'Mass Fatality' Program With Tents, Trailers

California Employs Grim 'Mass Fatality' Program With Tents, Trailers 00:35

 As cases of the novel coronavirus surge, California is setting up tents and trailers to use as field hospitals to take in more patients. Hospitals are building field hospitals outside their facilities in an effort to deal with the overflow of COVID-19 patients. The state's 'mass fatality' program is...

Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal [Video]

Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal

Merlin Pambuan, an ICU nurse, beat the odds of her eight-month ordeal with COVID-19 by walking out the front door this week of St. Mary Medical Center, the Long Beach, California hospital where she has worked for the past 40 years. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Meet Alex Padilla, California’s Next Senator

 Wednesday: He will be the state’s first Latino senator. Also: Shirley Weber will be secretary of state.
NYTimes.com

Christmas gatherings could accelerate nation's COVID-19 crisis

 Officials are imploring Americans to stay home for the Christmas holidays as coronavirus cases accelerate in states like California amid fears of a new, highly..
CBS News

Mostly maskless carolers protest L.A. County stay-at-home order

 The demonstration, lead by actor Kirk Cameron, was against a likely extension of the order amid California's raging COVID-19 surge.
CBS News

UK tightens Covid-19 restrictions, as new South African variant detected [Video]

UK tightens Covid-19 restrictions, as new South African variant detected

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

Another new variant of COVID is spreading rapidly in South Africa

 Though it emerged independently, it features a similar mutation to the new variant discovered in the U.K. that scientists say is more transmissible.
CBS News
Travel ban leaves German family stuck in S.Africa [Video]

Travel ban leaves German family stuck in S.Africa

When Berlin-based businesswoman Marina Wessolowski arrived in South Africa earlier this month, she was hoping to spend Christmas with her family and friends before returning home next month to her cosmetic distribution firm. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

COVID Surge Has Bay Area Hospitals Scouting For More Medical Professionals [Video]

COVID Surge Has Bay Area Hospitals Scouting For More Medical Professionals

As the winter coronavirus surge puts increasing pressure on California's healthcare system, the state is now worried about a possible shortage of medical professionals. Wilson Walker explains.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
Difficult Decisions Ahead For Hospitals And States As Coronavirus Cases Surge, ICUs Fill [Video]

Difficult Decisions Ahead For Hospitals And States As Coronavirus Cases Surge, ICUs Fill

As COVID-19 infections surge and intensive care units fill, states and hospitals may have to make difficult decisions.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Some California Inmates To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Some California Inmates To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Some prison inmates will be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine in California.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento