Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Say They Will Wait to Receive Vaccine

Newsmax Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Tom Hanks said he and his wife Rita Wilson will wait a long time before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Several celebrities and political figures have already had the injection, but in an interview on Monday's episode of NBC's "Today," Hanks explained that those most...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Tom Hanks will wait his turn for coronavirus vaccine

Tom Hanks will wait his turn for coronavirus vaccine 00:39

 Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson will wait to get the coronavirus vaccine to allow people who "truly" need it to get vaccinated.

