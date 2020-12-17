Consumer spending drops 0.4%, first decline since April

Consumers cut back on spending as income drops
Consumer spending dropped in November for the first time since the recovery from the recession started in May, weighed down by a plunge in income. Fred Katayama reports.
Are you Zoomed out? Popular ways Americans are coping with digital fatigue
Six in 10 Americans are currently "Zoomed out" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 nationally representative Americans revealed 61% have experienced tech..
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further
The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly increased last week as a relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more..