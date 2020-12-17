Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Consumer spending drops 0.4%, first decline since April

Chicago S-T Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Consumers cut back on spending as income drops [Video]

Consumers cut back on spending as income drops

Consumer spending dropped in November for the first time since the recovery from the recession started in May, weighed down by a plunge in income. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published
Are you Zoomed out? Popular ways Americans are coping with digital fatigue [Video]

Are you Zoomed out? Popular ways Americans are coping with digital fatigue

Six in 10 Americans are currently "Zoomed out" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 nationally representative Americans revealed 61% have experienced tech..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further [Video]

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly increased last week as a relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Consumer Spending Drops 0.4% in First Decline Since April as Virus Rages

 U.S. consumer spending fell 0.4% in November, the first decline since April, as Americans confronted a newly resurgent virus.
Newsmax Also reported by •SeattlePI.com