Kirk Cameron Leads 2nd Anti-Lockdown Singing Protest in California

Newsmax Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Actor Kirk Cameron hosted a second protest over California's coronavirus restrictions ahead of Christmas, leading dozens of people in song in a Southern California parking lot on Tuesday. "Let your voice be heard...
