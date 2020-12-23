South Africa detects new variant of the coronavirus
A new, highly-contagious variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in South Africa as the country confronts a surge in new cases. CBS News reporter Haley Ott spoke to Tulio de Oliveira, one of the scientists who helped identify this mutation.
