South Africa detects new variant of the coronavirus

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020
A new, highly-contagious variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in South Africa as the country confronts a surge in new cases. CBS News reporter Haley Ott spoke to Tulio de Oliveira, one of the scientists who helped identify this mutation.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister 01:08

 A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

UK tightens Covid-19 restrictions, as new South African variant detected [Video]

UK tightens Covid-19 restrictions, as new South African variant detected

Duration: 03:36

Hospitals in California struggle to cope with coronavirus surge, as vaccine efforts ramp up

 Hospitals in California are struggling to deal with a surge in COVID-19patients. Meanwhile, the U.S. government is announcing new deals for more vaccine doses..
CBS News

UK has two cases of variant linked to South Africa

 Travel restrictions and quarantine rules have been introduced to limit the spread.
BBC News

The Coronavirus Is Mutating. What Does That Mean for Us? [Video]

The Coronavirus Is Mutating. What Does That Mean for Us?

The coronavirus has mutated in two countries - Britain and South Africa. And health officials say that the two new strains are much more infectious.

Duration: 03:09
New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti [Video]

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti

A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s..

Duration: 01:18
Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control [Video]

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,..

Duration: 00:54

UK confirms two cases of another 'more transmissible' COVID variant linked to South Africa

 Two cases of a new, "more transmissible" COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa have been identified in the UK, the health secretary has said.
Sky News

