You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Australian baby animals get festive



Christmas came early to the baby animals at the Australian Reptile Park, who are celebrating their first ever Christmas this year. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51 Published 5 hours ago Australian baby animals get into the festive spirit



Christmas came early to the baby animals at the Australian Reptile Park, who are celebrating their first ever Christmas this year. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51 Published 5 hours ago Cuddly Critter Christmas! Baby Animals Get Into the Xmas Spirit at Australian Zoo!



It’s a cute cuddly critter Christmas at the Australian Reptile Park outside of Sydney where infant animals are shown celebrating their first Noel. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:30 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Man's tweets describing his first Christmas as 'part-time job' go viral A Canadian man's astute observations documenting his first Christmas have gone viral, from the amount of time people spend putting up Christmas decor to the...

CTV News 2 days ago