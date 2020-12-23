Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Potential jurors in upcoming George Floyd trial asked about Black Lives Matter, experience with police

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The 16-page questionnaire asks potential jurors about their views on policing, Black Lives Matter and this year's racial justice protests.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Reasons Why 2020 Was the Worst

Top 10 Reasons Why 2020 Was the Worst 15:00

 The time has come to recap one of the worst years in recent human history. For this list, we’ll be looking at why 2020 was a turbulent year unlike any other, making us long for the simpler times of 2016.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Black Lives Matter protesters to sue police over Covid detentions [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters to sue police over Covid detentions

Black Lives Matter protesters are to sue the police after a watchdog found theforce had been discriminatory in issuing fines to demonstrators.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Pakistani pop star tackles racism [Video]

Pakistani pop star tackles racism

Pop star and creator of Pakistan's popular animated TV series "Burka Avenger" has launched a song inspired by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which highlights the issues of racial inequality.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published
2020: Black Lives Matter [Video]

2020: Black Lives Matter

We take a look at the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, which was reignitedafter the death of African-American man George Floyd.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

New York police used excessive force against BLM demonstrators, report finds

 New York police used excessive force against Black Lives Matter protesters during demonstrations against racism and brutality, a report says. The probe was..
WorldNews

George Floyd George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

Jurors Questionnaire in George Floyd Murder Trial Focuses on Protests

 The jury selection process in the George Floyd murder trial is underway, and it's clear the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys want to know where..
TMZ.com

SoCal Man Dies in Police Custody, Beaten with Baton & Held Down

 The family of a Southern California man who died in police custody says he got the same treatment as George Floyd ... which can now be seen on video as..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Riviera Beach business owner unveils 'Black Lives Matter' mural [Video]

Riviera Beach business owner unveils 'Black Lives Matter' mural

The owner of Tiger Food Market" unveiled a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the parking lot.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:20Published
1st Look At George Floyd Trial Juror Questionnaire [Video]

1st Look At George Floyd Trial Juror Questionnaire

We're getting our first look at the questionnaire potential jurors in the George Floyd case are being asked to fill out, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:04).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 22, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:04Published
Sports Figures Who Made the World a Better Place in 2020 [Video]

Sports Figures Who Made the World a Better Place in 2020

Sports Figures Who Made the World a Better Place in 2020. Sports figures used their platforms for good more than ever in 2020. Here are a few who strived to make a difference. LeBron James, James..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

'Unintentional,' 'unaware': Celebrities defend themselves after being booked for flouting curfew norms

'Unintentional,' 'unaware': Celebrities defend themselves after being booked for flouting curfew norms Hours after the government imposed night curfew from Tuesday, the police caught 34 people, including former cricketer Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan and singer Guru...
Mid-Day

Fatal collision, A3052 Clyst St Mary, Exeter

 Police are appealing for witnesses of a collision on the A3052 Sidmouth Road, Clyst St Mary, near Exeter, just after midnight this morning, Wednesday 23...
Devon and Cornwall Police

Burglaries, Buckfastleigh

 Police are appealing for information about two high-value burglaries at the Devonia Industrial Estate, Buckfastleigh in the early hours of this morning,...
Devon and Cornwall Police