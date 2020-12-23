Global  
 

Racial Profiling 2.0

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
As police departments turn to big data to help reduce crime in their neighborhoods, advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about high-tech racial profiling. The algorithm-driven systems analyze supposedly impartial historical crime data to predict where crimes will occur or who might commit them. But critics say the data can actually reinforce biased past police practices. This CBSN Originals documentary raises the question: Are predictive policing programs actually super-charging racial bias?
