Racial Profiling 2.0

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () As police departments turn to big data to help reduce crime in their neighborhoods, advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about high-tech racial profiling. The algorithm-driven systems analyze supposedly impartial historical crime data to predict where crimes will occur or who might commit them. But critics say the data can actually reinforce biased past police practices. This CBSN Originals documentary raises the question: Are predictive policing programs actually super-charging racial bias?
Sports Figures Who Made the
World a Better Place in 2020.
Sports figures used their platforms for
good more than ever in 2020.
Here are a few who strived
to make a difference.
LeBron James, James founded the 'More Than A Vote' organization, continued his advocacy for mental health via his...
Why has there been so little mention of saving Black lives from the climate emergency? For too long, racial justice efforts have been distinguished from climate justice work, says David Lammy, Member..