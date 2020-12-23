Racial Profiling 2.0

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year



Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year. On December 10, the magazine awarded the two with the title after beating Donald Trump in the presidential election. Harris is the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago Climate justice can't happen without racial justice | David Lammy



Why has there been so little mention of saving Black lives from the climate emergency? For too long, racial justice efforts have been distinguished from climate justice work, says David Lammy, Member.. Credit: TED Duration: 09:18 Published 3 weeks ago Johnson and Johnson tackling racial inequality



Johnson and Johnson tackling racial inequality, investing $100 million dollars to the initiative. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:22 Published on November 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Video Shows Black 14-Year-Old Falsely Accused of Theft in a SoHo Hotel A woman falsely accused the teenager of taking her phone in the video, which fueled concerns about racial profiling. It was shared by the teenager’s father, a...

NYTimes.com 20 hours ago



