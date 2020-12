You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jaipur's hospitality industry faces crisis ahead of New Year's eve



The hospitality industry of Jaipur is facing huge crisis during COVID-19 pandemic. Hotels, restaurants and clubs are not allowed to host parties after 07:00 pm on New Year's eve. There are strict.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:39 Published 32 minutes ago Joe and Jill Biden to appear on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'



The president-elect and future first lady will speak to Ryan Seacrest for their final interview of the year. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 34 minutes ago Enjoy These Safe & Fun New Year’s Eve Events



Counting down to the new year will look much different tomorrow night than ever before, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:11).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 30, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:11 Published 4 hours ago