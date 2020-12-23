Hospitals packed as Calif. nears 2 mil virus cases
Hospitals across Southern California are dealing with waves of new COVID-19 patients after the Thanksgiving holiday and now expect many more because of family gatherings during the Christmas season. (Dec. 23)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State of the United States of America
Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Virginia Shackles, Painter of Vivid Scenery, Dies at 99Ms. Shackles loved to paint cliffs and ocean scenes in the coastal city of Monterey, Calif. She died of complications of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com
Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
Hospitals in California struggle to cope with coronavirus surge, as vaccine efforts ramp upHospitals in California are struggling to deal with a surge in COVID-19patients. Meanwhile, the U.S. government is announcing new deals for more vaccine doses..
CBS News
Southern California Place in California, United States
'Endless' wildfire season sets record as more winds threaten power outages in Southern CaliforniaWith another Santa Ana wind event forecast in Southern California, 2020 is turning into the wildfire season that just won't end.
USATODAY.com
SoCal Man Dies in Police Custody, Beaten with Baton & Held DownThe family of a Southern California man who died in police custody says he got the same treatment as George Floyd ... which can now be seen on video as..
TMZ.com
Southern Cal, Penn State join list of college football teams opting out of bowl gamesFollowing its loss in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night, Southern California announced it will not take part in bowl season.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources