Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospitals packed as Calif. nears 2 mil virus cases

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Hospitals across Southern California are dealing with waves of new COVID-19 patients after the Thanksgiving holiday and now expect many more because of family gatherings during the Christmas season. (Dec. 23)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State of the United States of America

Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP [Video]

Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP

(CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris broke barriers as America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. But after her exit in January to join the Biden administration, there will be no Black women in the Senate. Harris's departure left lawmakers and advocates urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to choose a Black woman to replace her due to a lack of diversity in the chamber.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Virginia Shackles, Painter of Vivid Scenery, Dies at 99

 Ms. Shackles loved to paint cliffs and ocean scenes in the coastal city of Monterey, Calif. She died of complications of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com
Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal [Video]

Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal

Merlin Pambuan, an ICU nurse, beat the odds of her eight-month ordeal with COVID-19 by walking out the front door this week of St. Mary Medical Center, the Long Beach, California hospital where she has worked for the past 40 years. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Hospitals in California struggle to cope with coronavirus surge, as vaccine efforts ramp up

 Hospitals in California are struggling to deal with a surge in COVID-19patients. Meanwhile, the U.S. government is announcing new deals for more vaccine doses..
CBS News

Southern California Southern California Place in California, United States

'Endless' wildfire season sets record as more winds threaten power outages in Southern California

 With another Santa Ana wind event forecast in Southern California, 2020 is turning into the wildfire season that just won't end.
USATODAY.com

SoCal Man Dies in Police Custody, Beaten with Baton & Held Down

 The family of a Southern California man who died in police custody says he got the same treatment as George Floyd ... which can now be seen on video as..
TMZ.com

Southern Cal, Penn State join list of college football teams opting out of bowl games

 Following its loss in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night, Southern California announced it will not take part in bowl season.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Visitation hours change at local hospitals [Video]

Visitation hours change at local hospitals

Lee Health adjusts it visitation guidelines due to the rise in COVID cases.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:22Published
Hospitals recruit doctors and nurses [Video]

Hospitals recruit doctors and nurses

Hospitals are trying to get more doctors and nurses to join them as coronavirus cases surge.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:30Published
New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals [Video]

New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals

New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke on Monday about the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in New York. . According to Cuomo,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

'Endless' wildfire season sets record as more winds threaten power outages in Southern California

 With another Santa Ana wind event forecast in Southern California, 2020 is turning into the wildfire season that just won't end.  
USATODAY.com

Boeing partners with historically black university

 Boeing has teamed up with Southern University and A&M College to work together on NASA's Space Launch System program. Southern is a historically black university...
USATODAY.com

Great Southern Mining has RC drill turning at Cox's Find targeting gold extensions and repeats

 Great Southern Mining Ltd (ASX:GSN) has started reverse circulation drilling at the Cox’s Find Gold deposit near Laverton, Western Australia, targeting...
Proactive Investors