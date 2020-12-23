Parents Convicted in 2009 'Balloon Boy' Hoax Pardoned Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A couple convicted of criminal charges in the so-called balloon boy hoax that fascinated the country more than a decade ago were pardoned Wednesday by the governor of Colorado. Richard and Mayumi Heene reported their 6-year-old son had floated away in an homemade UFO-shaped... 👓 View full article

