Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota Mayor Defends Allowing Whites-Only Church

Newsmax Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The mayor of Murdock City, Minnesota is defending the decision to allow a group that describes itself as a "warrior" religion of "white people" to use a local abandoned building as a church...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Minnesota Town Leaders Give OK To White Supremacist Church [Video]

Minnesota Town Leaders Give OK To White Supremacist Church

Families living in a western Minnesota town say they’re concerned about a group with white supremacist beliefs moving into their city, John Lauritsen reports (2:31). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 10,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:31Published