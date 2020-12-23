Minnesota Mayor Defends Allowing Whites-Only Church
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The mayor of Murdock City, Minnesota is defending the decision to allow a group that describes itself as a "warrior" religion of "white people" to use a local abandoned building as a church...
The mayor of Murdock City, Minnesota is defending the decision to allow a group that describes itself as a "warrior" religion of "white people" to use a local abandoned building as a church...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources