Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baltimore building explosion injures 23, temporarily traps 2 workers on dangling scaffolding, officials say

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The explosion also temporarily trapped a window washing crew on dangling scaffolding outside the Baltimore high-rise building.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: View the scene after Baltimore explosion

View the scene after Baltimore explosion 01:29

 At least 23 people were injured, nine critically, after a partial roof collapse and explosion in downtown Baltimore, according to the fire department.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Baltimore Baltimore Largest city in Maryland, United States

Scaffolding dangles after building explosion

 An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injures at least 10 people and temporarily traps two workers on dangling scaffolding. (Dec. 23)
 
USATODAY.com

US snowstorm: Plane skids after landing in icy conditions at Baltimore airport

 No-one was injured when the Spirit Airlines flight veered off the taxiway while trying to make a turn.
BBC News
Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients [Video]

Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Hospitalised COVID-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk of complications and death compared to those who were not taking aspirin, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM). Aspirin takers were less likely to be placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) or hooked up to a mechanical ventilator, and they were more likely to survive the infection compared to hospitalised patients who were not taking aspirin. The study, published in the journal Anesthesia and Analgesia, provides "cautious optimism," the researchers say, for an inexpensive, accessible medication with a well-known safety profile that could help prevent severe complications. To conduct the study, Dr Chow and his colleagues culled through the medical records of 412 COVID-19 patients, age of 55 on average, who were hospitalized over the past few months due to complications of their infection. They were treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore and three other hospitals along the East Coast. About a quarter of the patients were taking a daily low-dose aspirin (usually 81 milligrams) before they were admitted or right after admission to manage their cardiovascular disease. The researchers found aspirin use was associated with a 44 per cent reduction in the risk of being put on a mechanical ventilator, a 43 per cent decrease in the risk of ICU admission, and -- most importantly -- a 47 per cent decrease in the risk of dying in the hospital compared to those who were not taking aspirin. The patients in the aspirin group did not experience a significant increase in adverse events such as major bleeding while hospitalised.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

23 Rescued In Explosion At Baltimore Gas & Electric Office Building, 9 Critically Injured

 At least 21 people were taken to area hospitals after an explosion was reported at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in downtown Baltimore earlier Wednesday...
cbs4.com Also reported by •bizjournalsNYTimes.comWashington Post

Baltimore Building Explosion Injures at Least 10

 The explosion happened on the 16th floor of the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company building. The cause was not immediately clear, but the utility said it was...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •DelawareonlineWashington PostUSATODAY.comDaily Caller

Sofi's Crepes to close at Belvedere Square after 'tough' couple of years

 Sofi's Crepes will close later this month at Belvedere Square Market after a "tough" few years. The last day for the eatery, which serves sweet and savory...
bizjournals