Rockets-Thunder season opener postponed due to COVID-19

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Rockets did not have enough eligible players to compete after positive test results and contact tracing.
Rockets-Thunder game postponed as Harden denies breaking Covid rules in strip club

 The Houston Rockets' season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed because the Rockets are unable to field enough players.
BBC News

Houston Rockets Game Postponed, Not Enough Players Cleared COVID Protocol

 The NBA has postponed the Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder game set for Wednesday night -- because the Rockets don't have enough players available to field a team..
TMZ.com

Thunder-Rockets NBA game postponed after three Houston players test positive or inconclusive for COVID-19

 The NBA said three Rockets players tested positive or inconclusive for COVID-19, and four others were quarantined, so game vs. Thunder was postponed.
USATODAY.com

James Harden denies he went to a strip club in response to video that went viral

 The drama surrounding James Harden and the Rockets continues. The NBA could suspend or fine the star guard after a video of him in a crowd went viral.
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 patient bludgeons roommate to death with oxygen tank in gruesome attack

 A Covid-19 patient in the US allegedly bludgeoned his roommate to death with an oxygen tank during a gruesome attack at a Californian hospital last week.ABC 7..
New Zealand Herald

