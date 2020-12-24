Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

Trump Pardons Manafort



Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election. Manafort was convicted of eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Manafort also later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and another count of obstruction. A federal judge voided the plea deal after finding that he lied to prosecutors after agreeing to cooperate.

