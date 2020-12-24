Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

CBS News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
With days left in office, President Trump isn't holding back on controversial pardons of white-collar criminals and allies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: President Trump Issues More Pardons

President Trump Issues More Pardons 00:25

 President Trump grants more pardons, including for Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump grants pardons to Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

 President Trump announced 26 new pardons Wednesday, including for allies Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner. Mr...
CBS News

US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's father

 US President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Pardons Manafort [Video]

Trump Pardons Manafort

Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election. Manafort was convicted of eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Manafort also later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and another count of obstruction. A federal judge voided the plea deal after finding that he lied to prosecutors after agreeing to cooperate.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Trump pardons former advisers Manafort and Stone

 Trump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump's son-in-law.
BBC News

Paul Manafort Paul Manafort American political consultant and convicted felon


Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist and convicted felon

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons [Video]

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons

CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Nine individuals in Trump's orbit, including Flynn and GOP operative Roger Stone, have been indicted or found guilty of various criminal conspiracies. A source says one such individual asking for a free pass is Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn [Video]

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published

Charles Kushner

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort along with Charles Kushner, other allies

 Trump's pardon of Paul Manafort once again highlighted the long shadow cast on the White House by the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016..
USATODAY.com

Trump Gives Clemency to More Allies, Including Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner

 It was the second wave of pardons and commutations by the president in two days, showing his willingness to use his power aggressively on behalf of loyalists.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner [Video]

Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner

President Donald Trump announced 26 new pardons, including pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner. CNN’s Pamela Brown reports.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:23Published
Watch Chris Christie explain why Kushner's father was prosecuted [Video]

Watch Chris Christie explain why Kushner's father was prosecuted

During a 2019 interview with PBS, Chris Christie explained why he decided he had to prosecute Charles Kushner, father of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while US attorney. Trump has since..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:02Published
Trump Plots Pardon Palooza [Video]

Trump Plots Pardon Palooza

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering pardons for three of his children and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump grants pardons to Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

 President Trump announced 26 new pardons Wednesday, including for allies Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner. Mr....
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.com