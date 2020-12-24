Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner
With days left in office, President Trump isn't holding back on controversial pardons of white-collar criminals and allies.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump grants pardons to Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles KushnerPresident Trump announced 26 new pardons Wednesday, including for allies Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner. Mr...
CBS News
US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's fatherUS President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Pardons Manafort
Trump pardons former advisers Manafort and StoneTrump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump's son-in-law.
BBC News
Paul Manafort American political consultant and convicted felon
Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist and convicted felon
Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn
Charles Kushner
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort along with Charles Kushner, other alliesTrump's pardon of Paul Manafort once again highlighted the long shadow cast on the White House by the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016..
USATODAY.com
Trump Gives Clemency to More Allies, Including Manafort, Stone and Charles KushnerIt was the second wave of pardons and commutations by the president in two days, showing his willingness to use his power aggressively on behalf of loyalists.
NYTimes.com
