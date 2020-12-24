Global  
 

Kirk Cameron to Newsmax TV: Mental Harm From Lockdowns far Worse Than COVID Virus

Actor Kirk Cameron on Wednesday defended organizing Christmas carols in protest of state and local stay-at-home mandates and said he consulted with doctors at Oxford University and Harvard University before holding the events....
