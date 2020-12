Joel Embiid, Sixers ride big fourth quarter to beat Wizards on opening night Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Embiid scored 29 points and Ben Simmons had 16 to lead Philadelphia over Washington, spoiling the debut of Russell Westbrook, who had a triple double.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Linear TV Still Works: FOX Sports’ Donnelly



In an era of on-demand consumption, many amateur soothsayers would have you believe that "live TV is dead". Try telling that to the millions who tune in to live televised sport every week. Live linear.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 11:21 Published on November 15, 2020