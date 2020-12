Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED



According to the latest reports out of Houston, James Harden has let the Rockets know he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or potentially another team that is considered a title.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Chris Broussard: Houston Rockets need patience before moving on James Harden | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to talk of the Houston Rockets training camp and if they need to make moves since James Harden has failed to show up thus far. Broussard feels the Rockets need to sit.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:20 Published 2 weeks ago