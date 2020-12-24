Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Camp Pendleton-area evacuations underway as Creek Fire rages

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Evacuation orders were in effect at Camp Pendleton in California early Thursday as a wildfire in the area dubbed the Creek Fire grew to cover some 300 acres, according to a report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Smoke rises above Irvine, California as Bond Fire prompts evacuations [Video]

Smoke rises above Irvine, California as Bond Fire prompts evacuations

Drone footage has captured smoke rising above Irvine, California as the Bond Fire rages in the distance.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Evacuations underway as flash floods hit India amid Cyclone Nivar [Video]

Evacuations underway as flash floods hit India amid Cyclone Nivar

Fire departments and police forces in India's Tamil Nadu joined together to help with evacuations after the region has been hit with flash floods as Cyclone Nivar wreaks havoc.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published
Bear Creek Fire Burns Near Homes In Colorado Springs Before Evacuations Lifted [Video]

Bear Creek Fire Burns Near Homes In Colorado Springs Before Evacuations Lifted

About 235 homes were evacuated on Thursday afternoon and all evacuations were lifted at 8 p.m.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:04Published