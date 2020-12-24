Court Orders Release of Man Charged in Daniel Pearl Killing
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
A provincial court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed, his defense lawyer said.The Sindh High Court's release order overturns a decision by Pakistan's top court that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key...
