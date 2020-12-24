Global  
 

Eye Opener: Trump pardons former advisers convicted in Russia probe

CBS News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Trump announced another round of pardons and commutations on Wednesday, with former advisers Paul Manafort and Roger Stone both on the list. Also, American airports are buzzing with travelers despite warnings from health officials. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
News video: President Trump Pardons Former Campaign Aide George Papadopoulos

President Trump Pardons Former Campaign Aide George Papadopoulos 00:15

 Papadopoulos, a Chicago native, pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about contacts he had with Russian agents while he was on the Trump campaign's payroll.

