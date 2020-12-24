Eye Opener: Trump pardons former advisers convicted in Russia probe
President Trump announced another round of pardons and commutations on Wednesday, with former advisers Paul Manafort and Roger Stone both on the list. Also, American airports are buzzing with travelers despite warnings from health officials. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Brad Parscale Fell From Trump’s Favor. Now He’s Plotting a Comeback.Mr. Parscale, President Trump’s former campaign manager, was angry after he was demoted last summer, and wanted out of politics. That didn’t last long. He is..
NYTimes.com
How Trump's Attack on Relief Bill Has Divided GOPFrom the campaign trail in Georgia to Capitol Hill, President Trump’s demand for changes to the $900 billion pandemic relief plan upended political and..
NYTimes.com
Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist and convicted felon
Trump grants pardons to Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles KushnerPresident Trump announced 26 new pardons Wednesday, including for allies Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner. Mr...
CBS News
Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles KushnerWith days left in office, President Trump isn't holding back on controversial pardons of white-collar criminals and allies.
CBS News
Trump issues pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s fatherThe White House on Wednesday announced full pardons for another slate of Trump allies and friends, including former campaign advisers Roger Stone and Paul..
WorldNews
Trump pardons former advisers Manafort and StoneTrump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump's son-in-law.
BBC News
Paul Manafort American political consultant and convicted felon
US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's fatherUS President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Pardons Manafort
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
