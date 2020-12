Philip Esformes' Sentence Commuted, Others Pardoned By President Trump Esformes is accused in a billion-dollar Medicare fraud case. Meanwhile, President Trump has pardoned Charles Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Roger Stone.

President Donald Trump Hands Out 26 New Pardons President Donald Trump handed out 26 new pardons Wednesday, including two more connected to the special counsel probe and one close to his family; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

President Trump Pardons Key Allies, Including Roger Stone Debra Alfarone reports President Trump has pardoned more people this week, including some who went to jail because of the Russia investigation.

β€˜Are You Kidding?!’ John Harwood Fires Back at Rick Santorum for Dismissing Mueller Probe, Shrugging Off Trump Pardons of Manafort, Stone 'Are you kidding?!' John Harwood fires back at Rick Santorum for dismissing Mueller probe as "conspiracy" and shrugging off Trump pardons of Paul Manafort, Roger...

Trump pardons Paul Manafort and Roger Stone who were convicted in Russia probe Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort - as he continues to offer clemency to associates convicted in the Russia probe.

