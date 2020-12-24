Despite delays, holiday shippers press on to deliver Christmas gifts
It's the last day before Christmas and Americans around the country are asking, "Where are my packages?" Massive backlogs have led to delays in shipping which will leave some without presents for the holidays. Errol Barnett reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Girlfriend of Nashville suspect warned police he was making bombsMore than a year before the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, Anthony Warner's girlfriend warned police that he was building bombs in his RV. Jeff..
CBS News
'As heartless as it gets': Preschooler dumped in cemetery with pet dogA US community has rallied after a 3-year-old boy was dumped in a cemetery just two days before Christmas.Police officers made the heartbreaking discovery in the..
New Zealand Herald
Nashville police chief defends department's handling of 2019 complaint from bomber's girlfriendAuthorities were notified of bomb concerns regarding Anthony Quinn Warner more than a year before he conducted the Christmas Day blast.
USATODAY.com
Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:14Published
Key points from today’s Covid-19 press briefing
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:45Published
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Warp speed official says vaccine rollout has fallen short of goalThe chief scientist for Operation Warp Speed said the government will not meet its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of the year. The CDC..
CBS News
Most Americans Are Expected to Save, Not Spend, Their $600 CheckWhile lawmakers debate increasing the stimulus payments to $2,000, experts say it would make far more sense to give more money to the unemployed.
NYTimes.com
Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:14Published
Biden Criticizes Trump on Vaccine Distribution and Pledges to Pick Up PaceThree weeks from taking office, Joe Biden called vaccinating Americans “the greatest operational challenge we’ve ever faced as a nation” and offered a..
NYTimes.com
Vaccine rollout slower than expected as Americans wait for dosesThe Trump administration had pledged 20 million doses of the vaccine by year's end, but so far, not even 3 million shots have been given and just over 11 million..
CBS News
Errol Barnett British-born American television presenter
Ohio officer relieved of duty after fatal shooting of Black manBodycam video shows the moment a police officer shot and killed a Black man. The officer has been suspended while the incident is under investigation. Errol..
CBS News
U.S. administers first Moderna vaccine doses in ramped up rolloutThe CDC recommends essential workers — including teachers, first responders and those over 75 — receive the vaccine next. Errol Barnett has the latest.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources