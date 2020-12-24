Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Despite delays, holiday shippers press on to deliver Christmas gifts

CBS News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
It's the last day before Christmas and Americans around the country are asking, "Where are my packages?" Massive backlogs have led to delays in shipping which will leave some without presents for the holidays. Errol Barnett reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Christmas gifts may not arrive on time; USPS sees high demand and delays

Christmas gifts may not arrive on time; USPS sees high demand and delays 02:09

 Christmas gifts may not arrive in time as U.S. Postal Service Office’s struggle to keep up with delivery demands.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Girlfriend of Nashville suspect warned police he was making bombs

 More than a year before the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, Anthony Warner's girlfriend warned police that he was building bombs in his RV. Jeff..
CBS News

'As heartless as it gets': Preschooler dumped in cemetery with pet dog

 A US community has rallied after a 3-year-old boy was dumped in a cemetery just two days before Christmas.Police officers made the heartbreaking discovery in the..
New Zealand Herald

Nashville police chief defends department's handling of 2019 complaint from bomber's girlfriend

 Authorities were notified of bomb concerns regarding Anthony Quinn Warner more than a year before he conducted the Christmas Day blast.
USATODAY.com
Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019 [Video]

Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said on Wednesday that more than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, police officers visited his home after his girlfriend reported that he was making explosives in his RV.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published
Key points from today’s Covid-19 press briefing [Video]

Key points from today’s Covid-19 press briefing

Following announcements earlier in the day of new areas being moved into Tier4, and some of England’s school reopenings being delayed amid rising virusinfection rates, the Prime Minister held a press briefing to warn the UK to“redouble efforts” in the fight against Covid-19. It came as the DeputyMedical Officer painted a very grim picture across the UK of rising cases,stating that the full effects of Christmas household mixing has not yet beenfelt in the NHS yet.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:45Published

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Warp speed official says vaccine rollout has fallen short of goal

 The chief scientist for Operation Warp Speed said the government will not meet its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of the year. The CDC..
CBS News

Most Americans Are Expected to Save, Not Spend, Their $600 Check

 While lawmakers debate increasing the stimulus payments to $2,000, experts say it would make far more sense to give more money to the unemployed.
NYTimes.com
Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’ [Video]

Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump Administration’s vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations, and warned it could take years at the current rate for most Americans receive the shots. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published

Biden Criticizes Trump on Vaccine Distribution and Pledges to Pick Up Pace

 Three weeks from taking office, Joe Biden called vaccinating Americans “the greatest operational challenge we’ve ever faced as a nation” and offered a..
NYTimes.com

Vaccine rollout slower than expected as Americans wait for doses

 The Trump administration had pledged 20 million doses of the vaccine by year's end, but so far, not even 3 million shots have been given and just over 11 million..
CBS News

Errol Barnett Errol Barnett British-born American television presenter

Ohio officer relieved of duty after fatal shooting of Black man

 Bodycam video shows the moment a police officer shot and killed a Black man. The officer has been suspended while the incident is under investigation. Errol..
CBS News

U.S. administers first Moderna vaccine doses in ramped up rollout

 The CDC recommends essential workers — including teachers, first responders and those over 75 — receive the vaccine next. Errol Barnett has the latest.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day, Dec. 26) [Video]

The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day, Dec. 26)

The History of , Boxing Day . Relatively unknown in the U.S., Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K. and countries throughout the British Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia. The day..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
9 Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts from Walmart That Will Arrive Before Christmas [Video]

9 Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts from Walmart That Will Arrive Before Christmas

Shop our list of under-$50 kitchen favorites.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 01:09Published
Girl battling cancer is showered with holiday cheer [Video]

Girl battling cancer is showered with holiday cheer

Local Hearts Foundation based in Long Beach, CA, brought some unexpected joy to a young girl and her family who have had a rough year."It's a warm feeling you know to know that people are out there..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:35Published