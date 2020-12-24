Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nonprofit trains women, working to close gender gap in construction

CBS News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Meg Oliver introduces viewers to Hope Renovations, a nonprofit from North Carolina that focuses not only on training women, but also on construction work for older adults' homes in the area.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Non-profit trains women, working to close gender gap in construction

 Meg Oliver introduces viewers to Hope Renovations, a nonprofit from North Carolina that focuses not only on training women, but also on construction work for...
CBS News