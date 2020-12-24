Nonprofit trains women, working to close gender gap in construction
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Meg Oliver introduces viewers to Hope Renovations, a nonprofit from North Carolina that focuses not only on training women, but also on construction work for older adults' homes in the area.
