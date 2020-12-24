Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell only wanted to divorce husband to 'protect' him, lawyers claim

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell only discussed divorce with her husband ahead of her July arrest in order to "protect" him from "being associated with her," her lawyers wrote in a motion filed Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink [Video]

What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink

Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison so badly that she's willing to put up all of her assets to make that happen. The daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell is accused of grooming..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published