Ghislaine Maxwell only wanted to divorce husband to 'protect' him, lawyers claim
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell only discussed divorce with her husband ahead of her July arrest in order to "protect" him from "being associated with her," her lawyers wrote in a motion filed Wednesday.
