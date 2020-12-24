Black doctor dies of COVID-19 after complaining of racist treatment

HGV lorries stuck in Kent due to the closure of the border with France earlier this week have now begun moving, with Channel crossings resuming and the backlog clearing. Queues still extend along the M20 and in the roads around Dover, however the army are conducting coronavirus tests on drivers along the motorway and at the Port of Dover, approving drivers for travel upon a negative result.
Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support.
Thousands of truck drivers remain stranded in Kent as the backlog to clear those trying to cross the Channel extends over Christmas. Aerial views show frustrated drivers spelled out 'help' with traffic cones at the Manston Airport holding site, where drivers are being tested for coronavirus before being allowed to travel.