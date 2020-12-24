FLASHBACK: Chris Christie Said Charles Kushner Committed One Of The ‘Most Loathsome’ Crimes He Ever Prosecuted
In an interview with CNN’s Erica Hill, author Matt Katz talks about the troubled relationship Chris Christie has with Jared Kushner after PBS aired an interview where Christie said Kushner’s father was behind one of the most “loathsome” crimes he’d prosecuted.
Chris Christie knocks Jared Kushner's dad in interview (2019) 02:13
