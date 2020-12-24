AP Top Stories December 24 A
Here are the top stories for Wednesday, December 24: Africa battles coronavirus variant; Russia sends mobile hospital to Crimea as virus cases spike; Man charged in Daniel Pearl's death ordered released; Athens orchestra performs Christmas songs atop bus.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Crimea Peninsula in the Black Sea
Test-fire of Russian missiles from nuclear submarine
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:24Published
Men vs machines: Russians show their strength
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Daniel Pearl American journalist
Daniel Pearl: Court orders release of man accused in journalist's murderOmar Sheikh was acquitted of Daniel Pearl's murder in Pakistan in 2002 earlier this year.
BBC News
Pakistani court orders man charged in Daniel Pearl's murder freedHe was acquitted earlier this year of murdering Pearl but has been held while Pearl's family appeals the acquittal.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources