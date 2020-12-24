Arizona has 7% of ICU beds available as state reports more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 115 deaths
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
3 days ago) Thursday's report of more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths continues weeks-long trends of high metrics, expected to worsen after the holidays.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
More than 6,600 new COVID-19 infections reported in Arizona on Christmas Day, 7% of ICU beds available
Friday's report of more than 6,616 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths continues weeks-long trends of high metrics, expected to worsen after holidays.
azcentral.com
1 day ago
Arizona has 7% of hospital beds available as state reports 7,635 new COVID-19 cases, 142 deaths
Arizona's hospital beds were 93% full on Thursday, with 52% of ICU beds and 46% of non-ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
azcentral.com
1 week ago
Arizona has 8% of hospital beds available as state reports 7,748 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Monday's case report was among the highest ever, trailing just four other December days, at least one of which was inflated due to a reporting delay.
azcentral.com
6 days ago