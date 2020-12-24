Global  
 

Arizona has 7% of ICU beds available as state reports more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 115 deaths

azcentral.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Thursday's report of more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths continues weeks-long trends of high metrics, expected to worsen after the holidays.
 
More than 6,600 new COVID-19 infections reported in Arizona on Christmas Day, 7% of ICU beds available

 Friday's report of more than 6,616 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths continues weeks-long trends of high metrics, expected to worsen after holidays.  
azcentral.com

Arizona has 7% of hospital beds available as state reports 7,635 new COVID-19 cases, 142 deaths

 Arizona's hospital beds were 93% full on Thursday, with 52% of ICU beds and 46% of non-ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.  
azcentral.com

Arizona has 8% of hospital beds available as state reports 7,748 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

 Monday's case report was among the highest ever, trailing just four other December days, at least one of which was inflated due to a reporting delay.  
azcentral.com