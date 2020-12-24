NY State May Allow 6,700 Buffalo Bills Fans To Watch Playoff Game In Person
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Bills Quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, NY.
The last time the Bills had a home playoff game was 1996. [ more › ]
