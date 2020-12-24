Global  
 

NY State May Allow 6,700 Buffalo Bills Fans To Watch Playoff Game In Person

Gothamist Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
NY State May Allow 6,700 Buffalo Bills Fans To Watch Playoff Game In PersonBills Quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, NY.

The last time the Bills had a home playoff game was 1996. [ more › ]
0
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Pharmacist proposes testing ticket holders ahead of Bills playoff game

Pharmacist proposes testing ticket holders ahead of Bills playoff game 02:36

 One Buffalo pharmacist said he could test the fans ahead of the playoff game.

On Friday, Gov. Cuomo said he, 'would be all in favor' of allowing Bills fans into Bills Stadium for a home playoff game this season if COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates for the Western New..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:47Published
Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:38Published

 ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York health commissioner is considering whether to allow 6,700 fans to attend a rare Buffalo Bills home playoff game if all...
SeattlePI.com

 A demonstration the state is considering for an upcoming Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game could help determine when and how more economic activities could resume...
bizjournals