Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen talks to CBSN about pardons and ongoing investigations

CBS News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Trump is using his last days in office to pardon several of his closest allies. But his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who pled guilty to financial charges and lying to Congress, was not on that list. Cohen joined CBSN to discuss what he thinks of the president's actions as well as his insights into potential legal issues Mr. Trump could face over his financial dealings.
News video: Trump announces new list of pardons of former lawmakers and aide

Trump announces new list of pardons of former lawmakers and aide 02:29

 CNN’s Pamela Brown and John Berman discuss the list of people President Trump has just pardoned, including former campaign aide George Papadopoulous, two former US congressmen and others.

