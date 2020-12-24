Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen talks to CBSN about pardons and ongoing investigations
President Trump is using his last days in office to pardon several of his closest allies. But his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who pled guilty to financial charges and lying to Congress, was not on that list. Cohen joined CBSN to discuss what he thinks of the president's actions as well as his insights into potential legal issues Mr. Trump could face over his financial dealings.
