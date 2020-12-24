Global  
 

‘I Wasn’t Expected To Be Alive Today’: Rush Limbaugh Delivers Final 2020 Message Of Gratitude

Daily Caller Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh choked up Wednesday as he concluded his broadcast year with a message of gratitude. Limbaugh, who is battling lung cancer, began his final broadcast of the year by noting that he liked to reflect at Christmas on all of the things for which he was thankful. (RELATED: ‘They Promised Blockbuster […]
