House Dems urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill
On Christmas Eve, House Democrats urged US President Donald Trump to sign a long-overdue COVID-19 relief bill after House Republicans blocked Trump's longshot demand of increasing direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000. (Dec. 24)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
Trump's pardons reward close ties and "absolute loyalty"Both Roger Stone and Paul Manafort were prosecuted for charges related to former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
CBS News
Trump issues pardons as millions wait for COVID-19 financial aidPresident Trump issued a string of new pardons Wednesday night, including for two former advisers and a member of his extended family. While he took action on..
CBS News
Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen talks to CBSN about pardons and ongoing investigationsPresident Trump is using his last days in office to pardon several of his closest allies. But his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who pled guilty to..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
2020 Santa Tracker Is Covid Friendly, Has A Mask OnSanta is super busy today traveling here and there, and good to know he's COVID-safe. Our intrepid team analyzed the NORAD Santa website ... which allows..
TMZ.com
India-Russia Annual Summit didn't happen due to COVID pandemic: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28Published
Looking forward to welcome British PM: MEA on restrictions after COVID new strain detected in UK
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources