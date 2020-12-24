Global  
 

House Dems urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
On Christmas Eve, House Democrats urged US President Donald Trump to sign a long-overdue COVID-19 relief bill after House Republicans blocked Trump's longshot demand of increasing direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000. (Dec. 24)
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Congressman Mike Doyle: COVID-19 Relief Bill Will Help Western Pennsylvania, But Not Enough

Congressman Mike Doyle: COVID-19 Relief Bill Will Help Western Pennsylvania, But Not Enough

 The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a $900 billion COVID Relief Bill with the U.S. Senate expected to follow. It's a result of a compromise between a Republican Senate and a Democratic House; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill' [Video]

Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill'

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer urged President Donald Trump to sign the coronavirus relief package approved earlier this week, after House Republicans rejected an effort by House Democrats on Thursday to increase relief payments to $2,000 from $600.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Trump's pardons reward close ties and "absolute loyalty"

 Both Roger Stone and Paul Manafort were prosecuted for charges related to former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation​.
CBS News

Trump issues pardons as millions wait for COVID-19 financial aid

 President Trump issued a string of new pardons Wednesday night, including for two former advisers and a member of his extended family. While he took action on..
CBS News

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen talks to CBSN about pardons and ongoing investigations

 President Trump is using his last days in office to pardon several of his closest allies. But his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who pled guilty to..
CBS News

2020 Santa Tracker Is Covid Friendly, Has A Mask On

 Santa is super busy today traveling here and there, and good to know he's COVID-safe. Our intrepid team analyzed the NORAD Santa website ... which allows..
TMZ.com
India-Russia Annual Summit didn't happen due to COVID pandemic: MEA [Video]

India-Russia Annual Summit didn't happen due to COVID pandemic: MEA

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava spoke on India-Russia Annual Summit 2020. Srivastava said, "India-Russia Annual Summit didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. This was a mutually agreed decision between the two governments. Any speculation to contrary should be avoided. Whenever dates are finalised, we will inform."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
Looking forward to welcome British PM: MEA on restrictions after COVID new strain detected in UK [Video]

Looking forward to welcome British PM: MEA on restrictions after COVID new strain detected in UK

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava spoke on being asked about if British PM's visit to India is on schedule despite the restrictions after a new strain of coronavirus was detected in UK. Srivastava said, "We look forward to welcoming the British Prime Minister here."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Honig on Trump pardons: We're reaching new lows [Video]

Honig on Trump pardons: We're reaching new lows

CNN’s Elie Honig breaks down President Trump’s recent wave of controversial pardons which included people such as Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:27Published
Local venues could receive help from latest COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Local venues could receive help from latest COVID-19 relief bill

Local independent venues could be receiving help from the latest COVID-19 relief bill.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:37Published
GOP lawmaker says Trump blindsided them on Covid-19 relief bill [Video]

GOP lawmaker says Trump blindsided them on Covid-19 relief bill

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) says President Trump’s unexpected pushback on the bipartisan coronavirus relief bill passed by the US Congress “blindsided” GOP lawmakers.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:47Published

Algernon Pharmaceuticals says last patient treated in Phase 2b portion of Ifenprodil trial

 Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) announced Thursday that it had treated the last patient in the Phase 2b portion of its multinational Phase...
Proactive Investors

Mumbai: Enquiry ordered into COVID-19 expenditure by BMC

 With the standing committee members expressing displeasure over the proposals sent by the BMC administration regarding *COVID-19* expenditure, it has ordered an...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Mondaq

United States: Federal COVID Relief Bill Passed By Congress - December 2020 - Foley & Lardner

 On December 21, 2020, Congress passed a long-anticipated additional round of COVID relief legislation as part of the Bipartisan-Bicameral Omnibus COVID Relief...
Mondaq