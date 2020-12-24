House Dems urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill

Looking forward to welcome British PM: MEA on restrictions after COVID new strain detected in UK



Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava spoke on being asked about if British PM's visit to India is on schedule despite the restrictions after a new strain of coronavirus was detected in UK. Srivastava said, "We look forward to welcoming the British Prime Minister here."

