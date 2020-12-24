Global  
 

Black doctor dies of coronavirus after reporting racist treatment at Indiana hospital

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Dr. Susan Moore, 52, said she was mistreated, delayed proper care and had complaints of pain downplayed because of the color of her skin.
 
