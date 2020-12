"No, It's Christmas," Suspect Protests As She Resists Cop's Attempt To Arrest Her Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Renee Whiddon, 34, ran from a Louisiana deputy early today, but her getaway was hilariously brief.



read more Renee Whiddon, 34, ran from a Louisiana deputy early today, but her getaway was hilariously brief.read more 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like