Winter storm moves east after battering Midwest

CBS News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
A major winter storm is moving east after slamming parts of the Midwest. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss the storm's path and which areas could expect a white Christmas.
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gives update on Winter Storm Warnings ahead of Christmas Day

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gives update on Winter Storm Warnings ahead of Christmas Day 21:48

 The Winter Storm Watches are now Winter Storm Warnings for several parts of Northeast Ohio as the National Weather Service warns of heavy snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Nobody Wants This Christmas Eve Weather

 Forecasters predict blizzards in the Midwest. Freezing temperatures in the South. Flooding and power outages in the Northeast. And maybe tornadoes in Florida.
NYTimes.com

A Raw Meat Sandwich Warning Draws Eyes on Wisconsin (and More Warnings)

 Health experts urged people not to eat raw meat, in any dish, after a warning about a holiday tradition by Wisconsin’s health department intrigued and confused..
NYTimes.com

Powerful winter storm targets eastern U.S.

 Millions of Americans are in the path of a potentially dangerous winter storm. Snowfall has already begun in the Midwest, and the Northeast is expecting heavy..
CBS News

Winter storm warnings as Midwest pummeled by snow

 Some 45 million Americans are under winter storm watches. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News

Blizzards slam Midwest as large winter storm threatens to cause flooding in Northeast

 A large winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest on Wednesday night is set to hit much of the East Coast on...
