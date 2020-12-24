Winter storm moves east after battering Midwest
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
A major winter storm is moving east after slamming parts of the Midwest. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss the storm's path and which areas could expect a white Christmas.
Midwestern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America
Nobody Wants This Christmas Eve WeatherForecasters predict blizzards in the Midwest. Freezing temperatures in the South. Flooding and power outages in the Northeast. And maybe tornadoes in Florida.
NYTimes.com
A Raw Meat Sandwich Warning Draws Eyes on Wisconsin (and More Warnings)Health experts urged people not to eat raw meat, in any dish, after a warning about a holiday tradition by Wisconsin’s health department intrigued and confused..
NYTimes.com
Powerful winter storm targets eastern U.S.Millions of Americans are in the path of a potentially dangerous winter storm. Snowfall has already begun in the Midwest, and the Northeast is expecting heavy..
CBS News
Winter storm warnings as Midwest pummeled by snowSome 45 million Americans are under winter storm watches. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News
