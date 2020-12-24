Pope Urges Help for Poor at Low-key Christmas Eve Mass Curbed by COVID
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made somber by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast. The Mass was held in a rear section of St. Peter's Basilica with...
