Pennsylvania teacher sends Merry Christmas message home to students while deployed with National Guard

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
U.S. Army Spc. Anna Schmeck is spending Christmas in the Middle East with her National Guard unit, but the Pennsylvania third-grade teacher has been keeping in touch with her students back home for months.
Video Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Teacher makes student's Christmas dreams come true

Teacher makes student's Christmas dreams come true 02:00

 A teacher from the South Side of Chicago is bringing Christmas cheer to her students with the help of her community! Laura Quering is a third-grade teacher at Carter G. Woodson North in the Bronzeville community in Chicago’s South Side. For seven years, Quering has been collecting donated gifts to...

