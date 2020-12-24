Pennsylvania teacher sends Merry Christmas message home to students while deployed with National Guard
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
U.S. Army Spc. Anna Schmeck is spending Christmas in the Middle East with her National Guard unit, but the Pennsylvania third-grade teacher has been keeping in touch with her students back home for months.
